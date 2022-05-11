FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $223.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average is $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.