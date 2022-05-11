First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS remained flat at $$42.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 333,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $48.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

