First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 368,405 shares.The stock last traded at $50.14 and had previously closed at $53.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 68,672 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

