First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.19

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.19 and last traded at $104.19, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 507.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

