First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Gap Up to $36.09

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.09, but opened at $37.18. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands.

FMBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $739.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

