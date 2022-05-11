First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $250.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $245.82 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

