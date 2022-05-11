First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 575.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 399,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $115.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

