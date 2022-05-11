First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 934.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.