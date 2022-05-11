First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $126,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 244.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

