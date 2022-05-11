First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $121,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Okta by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Okta by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,478,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 2,011.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 253,318 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.18. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.58 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.48.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.