First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $116,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

WEX stock opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.42. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

