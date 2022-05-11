First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.