First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

