First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

