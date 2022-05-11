First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

