First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. 64,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

