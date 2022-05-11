Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,473 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trinity Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

