Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,496,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,072,000 after buying an additional 809,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

