Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 8,358 Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

