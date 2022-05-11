Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 979.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.