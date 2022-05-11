Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $378,000 Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $112.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.