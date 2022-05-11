Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 297 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 348,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after purchasing an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $63.12.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

