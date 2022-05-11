Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

