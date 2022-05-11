Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $45.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

