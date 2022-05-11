Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5,138.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 715,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $327.99 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.67 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.79.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

