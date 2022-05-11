Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($54.21) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE:PHG opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

