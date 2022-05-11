Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.