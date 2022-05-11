Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.