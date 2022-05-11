Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after acquiring an additional 834,678 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 320,895 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.25 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

