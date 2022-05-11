Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will announce $410.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.48 million and the lowest is $395.00 million. Finance Of America Companies reported sales of $389.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Finance Of America Companies.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth $4,476,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 336,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

