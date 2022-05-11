FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.64

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 40462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $805,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $56,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
