Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,942. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,385,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 339,959 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,401,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

