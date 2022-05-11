Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.99

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.99 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 7096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 130,045 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.