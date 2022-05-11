Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.99

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.99 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 7096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.