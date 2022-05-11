Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,596 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.53.

