FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FibroGen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in FibroGen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

