Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 261,264 shares.The stock last traded at $115.63 and had previously closed at $115.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($184.93) to £140 ($172.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($191.10) to £140 ($172.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.