FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI – Get Rating) by 258.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FCF International Quality ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FCF International Quality ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000.

BATS:TTAI opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. FCF International Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

