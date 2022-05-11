Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading Up 2.9%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 398,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FATH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.