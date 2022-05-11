Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38. 820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

