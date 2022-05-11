Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.