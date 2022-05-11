Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.10

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 10237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.27.
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80.
Fairfax India Company Profile (TSE:FIH.U)
