Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.10

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 10237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80.

Fairfax India Company Profile (TSE:FIH.U)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

