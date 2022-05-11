Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fabrinet worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 187,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.