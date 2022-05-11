F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $164.42

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $164.42 and last traded at $164.54, with a volume of 31815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $50,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,232. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

