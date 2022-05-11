F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $164.42

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $164.42 and last traded at $164.54, with a volume of 31815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.63.
Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.
In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $50,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,232. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F5 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
