F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $668.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will report sales of $668.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F5’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.20 million to $675.40 million. F5 reported sales of $651.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $50,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,903 shares of company stock worth $2,146,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.63. 818,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,464. F5 has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

