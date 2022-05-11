Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 357.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after buying an additional 639,398 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

