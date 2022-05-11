Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,660 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.77. 33,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,591. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.