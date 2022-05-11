Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,659. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

