Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. 5,107,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,867. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,229 shares of company stock worth $2,942,516. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,029,000 after buying an additional 370,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exelixis by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 123,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,730,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Exelixis by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

