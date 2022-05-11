Exeedme Hits Market Capitalization of $6.30 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $943,405.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.00542111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.97 or 1.98181991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030729 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,200.81 or 0.07273466 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

