ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Cap of $149,083.12

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $149,083.12 and $41.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

